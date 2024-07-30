Team USA will face South Sudan for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Men's Olympic basketball group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

Team USA is set to clash with South Sudan on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball group stage, and anticipation is reaching a fever pitch across the nation. This highly anticipated showdown promises to deliver top-tier action, so fans should mark their calendars and stay tuned for live updates on tip-off times and streaming options.

In a highly anticipated showdown, Team USA kicked off their campaign with a convincing win over Serbia, a formidable contender in the tournament. With LeBron James at the helm, the Americans have solidified their position as gold medal favorites and are now eyeing their next challenge to advance further in the competition.

Their upcoming game will see them face South Sudan, a team they recently clashed with during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase. South Sudan made a strong statement in their opening match, overcoming Puerto Rico 90-79. Fueled by their impressive performance, the Sudanese squad is geared up for a monumental battle against the heavily favored Team USA.

When will the USA vs South Sudan match be played?

United States play against South Sudan the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball group stage this Wednesday, July 31, with kickoff slated for 3:00 PM (ET).

USA vs South Sudan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch USA vs South Sudan in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball showdown between United States and South Sudan, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com.