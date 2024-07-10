Why is Kawhi Leonard withdrawing from Team USA and who could replace him at Paris 2024?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are just around the corner, and all eyes are on the Team USA that will chase gold in men’s basketball. However, the team has just announced a change of plans, with Kawhi Leonard withdrawing from the squad.

On Wednesday, USA Basketball announced the 33-year-old, who was part of a star-studded roster, will ultimately not travel to the French capital. However, it looks like both Team USA and the Los Angeles Clippers believe it’s better for Leonard to spend the rest of the summer preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season rather than playing in the Olympics.

“Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas. He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris,” a Team USA statement read.

Who will replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA at Paris 2024?

According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is a strong candidate to replace Leonard in the Team USA Olympic roster at Paris 2024.

Team USA Roster for Men’s Basketball at Paris 2024

Guards:

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

Forwards:

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) – WITHDRAWING

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Centers:

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Coaches: