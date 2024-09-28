Arsenal vs Leicester City: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

Arsenal will receive Leicester City in the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Arsenal are set to host Leicester City on Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season, and fans won’t want to miss the action. The highly anticipated clash will be available across a range of platforms, with both broadcast and live-streaming options ensuring comprehensive coverage in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Leicester City online in the US on Peacock]

Arsenal will be looking to rebound after a heartbreaking result on Matchday 5. Despite delivering a strong performance and taking a 2-1 lead against Manchester City, the Gunners were denied a vital victory when John Stones scored a last-minute equalizer. The draw was a tough pill to swallow, as three points against City would have been a massive boost to Arsenal’s title ambitions.

Next up, the Gunners face Leicester City, a team struggling to find form early in the season. The Foxes are winless through five games, with three draws and two losses, and are desperate to climb out of the bottom of the standings. Arsenal will aim to capitalize on Leicester’s woes as they look to regain momentum in what promises to be a crucial fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (September 29)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Wout Faes of Leicester City – IMAGO / Every Second Media

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 5

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Premium

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC