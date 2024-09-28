Trending topics:
Arsenal vs Leicester City: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

Arsenal will receive Leicester City in the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Jabuk Kiwior of Arsenal FC
© IMAGO / Every Second MediaJabuk Kiwior of Arsenal FC

By Leonardo Herrera

Arsenal are set to host Leicester City on Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season, and fans won’t want to miss the action. The highly anticipated clash will be available across a range of platforms, with both broadcast and live-streaming options ensuring comprehensive coverage in your country.

Arsenal will be looking to rebound after a heartbreaking result on Matchday 5. Despite delivering a strong performance and taking a 2-1 lead against Manchester City, the Gunners were denied a vital victory when John Stones scored a last-minute equalizer. The draw was a tough pill to swallow, as three points against City would have been a massive boost to Arsenal’s title ambitions.

Next up, the Gunners face Leicester City, a team struggling to find form early in the season. The Foxes are winless through five games, with three draws and two losses, and are desperate to climb out of the bottom of the standings. Arsenal will aim to capitalize on Leicester’s woes as they look to regain momentum in what promises to be a crucial fixture.

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (September 29)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Wout Faes of Leicester City

Wout Faes of Leicester City – IMAGO / Every Second Media

Arsenal vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 5
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Premium
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

