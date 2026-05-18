Premier League explains decision not to review potential red card for Havertz during Arsenal vs Burnley

Kai Havertz was close to receiving a red card in Arsenal's match against Burnley for dangerous play, but the Premier League explained the decision.

Arsenal defeated Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League, a highly important result to edge closer to securing their championship title, keeping in mind that they depend entirely on themselves or an unfortunate result for their rivals. However, during the victory, a highly controversial situation occurred due to a foul by Kai Havertz that could have resulted in a red card.

In a play in the 67th minute, Havertz committed a very harsh foul on Chimunanya Ugochukwu during a battle for the ball in midfield. Havertz slid it, but planted his cleats into the calf area of his opponent in a play that easily could have injured him. However, the Premier League maintain that it was not a situation for the referee to review for a red card.

On the account Premier League Match Centre, they stated the following: “The referee’s call of yellow card to Havertz was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed not to be serious foul play.”

Advertisement

Making it clear that under review by the referee and VAR, it was not a play with the intention to cause harm, which is probably the case, but the injury could have happened.

How is that not a red card on Kai Havertz 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5lCG732ya6 — Caicenzo (@caixenzo) May 18, 2026

Havertz as Arsenal’s hero

Despite that situation, Havertz stepped up as a hero for the Gunners, scoring the game-winning goal in the first half thanks to an assist from Bukayo Saka. The goal came from a corner kick where Havertz rose and connected with a header.

Advertisement

Arsenal’s remarkable stat

With that somewhat blatant foul and the unissued ejection for Havertz, Arsenal continue to have zero penalties and zero red cards awarded against them this season. We will probably witness history on the final matchday, because no team has managed to emerge as champions with such a record in the Premier League.

With the updated standings after the win, Arsenal depend on themselves for the title, while Manchester City sit second with 77 points and still have a game in hand against Bournemouth on Tuesday. Arsenal need Man City to drop points against Bournemouth to secure the Premier League title on Tuesday, or to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

If City beat Bournemouth but drop points against Aston Villa on Sunday, Arsenal will also be crowned champions regardless of their result against Crystal Palace. The Citizens’ only chance to win the Premier League now is to win both games and hope Arsenal drop points against Crystal Palace.