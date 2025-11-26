Where to watch Liverpool vs PSV in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool will square off with PSV in the league stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Liverpool vs PSV online in the US on Paramount+]

Liverpool enter the week riding a strong Champions League run—three wins in four outings, highlighted by a gritty 1–0 statement victory over Real Madrid at Anfield—yet their uneven domestic form continues to spark questions ahead of a pivotal showdown.

That inconsistency hasn’t gone unnoticed by PSV, who see a window to pounce and potentially climb to eight points if they can capitalize on a Liverpool side that hasn’t found its best rhythm outside Europe, though the Dutch club knows it can’t afford to approach this opportunity without discipline and caution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Liverpool vs PSV match be played?

Liverpool play against PSV this Wednesday, November 26, in the league stage Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ismael Saibari of PSV – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Liverpool vs PSV: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs PSV in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and PSV. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.