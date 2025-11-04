Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed at Liverpool-Real Madrid in the Champions League?

Real Madrid are visiting Anfield to clash with Liverpool in what promises to be a dramatic duel for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. During the warm-ups for both teams, Trent Alexander-Arnold became the immediate center of attention after being aggressively booed by the home supporters.

When the local team’s substitutes were announced over the loudspeakers at Anfield, upon hearing Alexander-Arnold‘s name, the home crowd erupted, jeering the former Liverpool defender and clearly demonstrating their discontent over his decision to leave the club.

Fans seem unable to forget the defender’s choice to depart Liverpool, where he started his professional career, upon the expiration of his contract last season. Alexander-Arnold subsequently continued his career at Real Madrid, which paid approximately over $10 million at the end of May to finalize his signing ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the harsh boos from the local fans, the English defender had a highly successful career at Liverpool. He spent nine seasons there, playing 354 total matches, scoring 23 goals, and registering 93 assists, while helping the Reds win two Premier League titles, one Champions League, and one Club World Cup.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold’s feelings for Liverpool won’t change

Alexander-Arnold likely anticipated an initially hostile reception at Anfield, given how fans reacted to his exit. However, the defender recently stated that his love for the club will never change, regardless of how he is received.

Advertisement

see also Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Lineups for Matchday 4 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today

“No matter what, my feelings won’t change towards Liverpool. I have got memories there that will last me a lifetime and no matter how I am received, that won’t change. I think whichever way I am received is the decision of the fans,” Alexander-Arnold told Amazon Prime in a recent interview.

Advertisement

“I will always love the club. I will always be a fan of the club. I will always be thankful for the opportunities [Liverpool gave me] and everything that we achieved together will live with me forever,” he added.