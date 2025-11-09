Where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City will receive Liverpool in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

One of Europe’s headline matchups this weekend pits two powerhouse clubs chasing silverware on every front. Manchester City, finding their rhythm after a slow start, look to keep their resurgence rolling as they push toward the top of the Premier League table.

Across the pitch will be Liverpool, who are eager to build on their recent win that snapped a four-game skid. The Reds are now determined to maintain momentum and close the gap in the standings.

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool match be played?

Manchester City play against Liverpool this Sunday, November 9, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 11. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.