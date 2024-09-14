Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 4

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest in the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Liverpool will take on Nottingham Forest in Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Premier League, promising an exciting early-season clash. Fans across the globe won’t miss a beat, with plenty of broadcast and live-streaming options available to ensure full coverage of the action in multiple countries.

After a 3-0 derby win over Manchester United, Liverpool are primed to carry their momentum into their next matchup. The Reds have kicked off the season in perfect form, securing three wins from three games while racking up seven goals and conceding none. With that level of dominance, they’re shaping up to be a formidable challenge for reigning champions Manchester City.

On the other side, Nottingham Forest are also unbeaten to start the season, showing early signs of improvement after avoiding relegation in 2023/2024. They’ve earned five points from a possible nine, and while facing Liverpool will be their toughest test yet, Forest remain confident in their ability to stay on track and continue building on their strong start.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (September 15)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Prime Video Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360, Canal+ Live 7

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24

Ireland: Premier Sports, ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Max TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz, ROA Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, SuperSport OTT 4, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC