Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 4

Liverpool will take on Nottingham Forest in Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Premier League, promising an exciting early-season clash. Fans across the globe won’t miss a beat, with plenty of broadcast and live-streaming options available to ensure full coverage of the action in multiple countries.
[Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest online in the US on Peacock]
After a 3-0 derby win over Manchester United, Liverpool are primed to carry their momentum into their next matchup. The Reds have kicked off the season in perfect form, securing three wins from three games while racking up seven goals and conceding none. With that level of dominance, they’re shaping up to be a formidable challenge for reigning champions Manchester City.
On the other side, Nottingham Forest are also unbeaten to start the season, showing early signs of improvement after avoiding relegation in 2023/2024. They’ve earned five points from a possible nine, and while facing Liverpool will be their toughest test yet, Forest remain confident in their ability to stay on track and continue building on their strong start.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (September 15)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 AM (ET)
Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Prime Video Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360, Canal+ Live 7
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24
Ireland: Premier Sports, ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Max TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz, ROA Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, SuperSport OTT 4, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC