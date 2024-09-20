Pep Guardiola issues warning to Erling Haaland, Manchester City ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola gives an important warning to Erling Haaland and his players ahead of the match against Arsenal.

Manchester City is facing Premier League contenders Arsenal ahead of Matchday 5 in the Etihad Stadium. The citizens coach Pep Guardiola, speaking during his pre-match press conference, sent a huge warning to Erling Haaland and his players regarding The Gunners performance lately.

“All have been tight games last years, apparently because I think we are a good team, but they are good too. They do many good things in all aspects, when high pressing, defending deep, in transitions; it’s an absolute complete team and that’s why they’ve been the biggest rivals in the last two seasons,” said Guardiola.

Manchester City boss also shared his thoughts on the work former assistant coach Mikel Arteta has been doing with the team: “I always have a highly opinion about him and his team. Everybody knows he grew up as a team year by year, and both years they’ve been close, but we’re being so strong as well, and looking forward to the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guardiola’s team is sitting on top of the league, with only a two-point difference with closest contenders Arsenal. On the verge of one of the most important matches of the season, Pep had nothing but praise for Arteta’s side: “Every season they are stronger: depth squad, adding more players with top quality. Every season is even better.”

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

Manchester City and Erling Haaland performance so far

Manchester City have been dominating the Premier League during the early stage of the season. With an unstoppable Erling Haaland, they are the only team to secure four wins in their first four games.

Advertisement

see also Pep Guardiola issues warning to Manchester City’s rivals about an unstoppable Erling Haaland

The Norwegian has been a crucial part of City’s amazing streak: taking part of the starting XI and scoring in every game so far, he managed to get 9 goals, leading the scoreboard with a 6-goals difference.

Advertisement

Will Kevin De Bruyne play?

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne picked up an injury late in the first half of the Champions League match against Inter Milan, trying to race onto a through ball from his teammate Jack Grealish.

Regarding his presence in the Etihad Stadium against Arsenal, Guardiola gave some important updates: “He feels a bit better today. Tomorrow we’re training and we’ll see. He could be involved.”

Advertisement