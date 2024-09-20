Trending topics:
Premier League

Pep Guardiola issues warning to Erling Haaland, Manchester City ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola gives an important warning to Erling Haaland and his players ahead of the match against Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, gestures during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on December 06, 2023 in Birmingham, England.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, gestures during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on December 06, 2023 in Birmingham, England.

By Dante Gonzalez

Manchester City is facing Premier League contenders Arsenal ahead of Matchday 5 in the Etihad Stadium. The citizens coach Pep Guardiola, speaking during his pre-match press conference, sent a huge warning to Erling Haaland and his players regarding The Gunners performance lately.

All have been tight games last years, apparently because I think we are a good team, but they are good too. They do many good things in all aspects, when high pressing, defending deep, in transitions; it’s an absolute complete team and that’s why they’ve been the biggest rivals in the last two seasons,” said Guardiola.

Manchester City boss also shared his thoughts on the work former assistant coach Mikel Arteta has been doing with the team: “I always have a highly opinion about him and his team. Everybody knows he grew up as a team year by year, and both years they’ve been close, but we’re being so strong as well, and looking forward to the game.”

Advertisement

Guardiola’s team is sitting on top of the league, with only a two-point difference with closest contenders Arsenal. On the verge of one of the most important matches of the season, Pep had nothing but praise for Arteta’s side: “Every season they are stronger: depth squad, adding more players with top quality. Every season is even better.”

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Manchester, England.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

Manchester City and Erling Haaland performance so far

Manchester City have been dominating the Premier League during the early stage of the season. With an unstoppable Erling Haaland, they are the only team to secure four wins in their first four games.

Pep Guardiola issues warning to Manchester City’s rivals about an unstoppable Erling Haaland

see also

Pep Guardiola issues warning to Manchester City’s rivals about an unstoppable Erling Haaland

The Norwegian has been a crucial part of City’s amazing streak: taking part of the starting XI and scoring in every game so far, he managed to get 9 goals, leading the scoreboard with a 6-goals difference.

Advertisement

Will Kevin De Bruyne play?

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne picked up an injury late in the first half of the Champions League match against Inter Milan, trying to race onto a through ball from his teammate Jack Grealish.

Regarding his presence in the Etihad Stadium against Arsenal, Guardiola gave some important updates: “He feels a bit better today. Tomorrow we’re training and we’ll see. He could be involved.”

Advertisement
dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James shares his feelings about playing with son Bronny
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James shares his feelings about playing with son Bronny

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League Matchday 4
Soccer

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League Matchday 4

NFL News: Kyle Hamilton sends positive injury update to John Harbaugh and Ravens teammates
NFL

NFL News: Kyle Hamilton sends positive injury update to John Harbaugh and Ravens teammates

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo