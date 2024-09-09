Premier League: Liverpool reportedly set to leave Nike in favor of new brand

The commercial relationship between Nike and Liverpool FC is coming to an end. One of the Premier League’s historic clubs has reached an agreement with a new brand.

As the the English Premier League unfolds, one of its key teams, Liverpool FC, has news regarding their kit for the upcoming season. Nike, which currently outfits the team, will no longer have that privilege starting next season.

The news is that the iconic Swoosh brand will no longer be the main sponsor of the English club. Instead, it will be replaced by Adidas, the long-time rival in sportswear. The Three Stripes brand previously outfitted Liverpool FC and will resume doing so starting in 2025.

According to @SportBusiness on their X (formerly Twitter) profile, Adidas will conclude a nearly five-year period during which Nike outfitted Liverpool FC’s first teams. However, the first model to be used under Adidas has yet to be revealed.

Adidas, one of the leading brands in the sportswear industry, will once again outfit the English football giant after its previous stint from 2006 to 2012. During that period, the club was later dressed by Warrior and subsequently New Balance.

Dirk Kuyt of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Hull City at Anfield on December 13, 2008 in Liverpool, England.

When does Adidas begin its new partnership?

As another English Premier League season unfolds, and interestingly, Nike unveiled a unique vertical logo design on Liverpool’s kit in their latest match, it’s now known that their partnership with the English club has a set end date.

According to reports, Adidas will resume outfitting the red squad starting in the 2025/26 season, with the new kits yet to be unveiled.

The new Adidas Liverpool deal is expected to last for five seasons, from 2025-26 to 2029-30. This agreement is likely to be worth more than Nike’s current deal with Liverpool, which is valued at £30 million per year plus a 20% royalty on all net merchandise sales excluding footwear.

Naby Keita of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on December 30, 2022 in Liverpool, England.

Nike moves away from teams to focus on individual athletes

Slowly, one of the most prestigious brands in sportswear is reducing its presence outfitting major football teams worldwide and is increasingly focusing on securing contracts with individual athletes.

Joining Liverpool as institutions that no longer will be using Nike as main sponsor, them are high-profile teams such as Manchester United, Galatasaray, and RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Nike is focusing on securing lucrative contracts with elite football players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Erling Haaland, shifting some of their attention away from club sponsorships.

