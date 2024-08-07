Real Madrid’s interest in Cristian “Cuti” Romero is not new. In the recent transfer market, the Spanish club tried to sign the Argentine, but Tottenham flatly refused to sell one of their most valuable players.

Real Madrid was willing to make an offer for Cuti Romero in this transfer market and contacted Tottenham: they responded that they would not sell or negotiate with him, however, he has a contract until 2026 in force.

Despite this initial refusal, Real Madrid could return to the fray in future transfer windows. The Merengue club is looking to strengthen its defensive line and Romero fits perfectly into the profile of the player they are looking for.

Tottenham raise the price of Cuti Romero

While Tottenham have made it clear they don’t want to sell the player, Real Madrid’s tempting offer could change things. However, according to a publication by sports journalist Christian Martin, Tottenham has raised the player’s price to $200 million.

Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)Cuti Romero, the talented Argentine defender of Tottenham Hotspur, is one of Real Madrid’s targets.

Will Cuti Romero move to Real Madrid?

The possibility of seeing Cuti Romero wearing the Real Madrid shirt is becoming more and more real. The Argentine defender has captivated the big European clubs with his high level and youth. However, much will depend on Tottenham’s stance and the offer that Real Madrid would wait until June 2025 to submit an offer.

The transfer market is still on the move

The European transfer market is still very active. With the arrival of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, the Merengue team has shown its ambition to continue adding stars to its squad. The incorporation of Cuti Romero would be another coup for the Spanish club.