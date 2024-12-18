Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Arsenal will face off against Crystal Palace in a quarterfinal showdown of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup. The match will be available on various broadcast platforms, and here’s everything you need to know to catch the action as both teams vie for a spot in the next round.

Arsenal’s strong start to the season has faded, leaving them trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool, but they still have time to regroup and push for success across all competitions. One of those opportunities lies in the Carabao Cup, where they aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Their opponents, Crystal Palace, have struggled this season and find themselves in a relegation battle, a stark contrast to recent campaigns. For Palace, the Carabao Cup represents a vital chance to contend for silverware, and they’ll be eager to capitalize on it.

When will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match be played?

Arsenal play against Crystal Palace for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup quarterfinal this Wednesday, December 18. The action is set to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace live in the USA on Paramount+.