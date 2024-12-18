As the Denver Nuggets rebound from a rocky start to the NBA regular season, Nikola Jokic has emerged as the driving force behind their recent surge. With impressive stats and decisive performances, the Serbian star continues to anchor the team’s success. Now, the Nuggets are looking to reward his contributions with a roster upgrade.

Currently boasting a 14-10 record and riding a four-game winning streak that includes victories over the Clippers and Hawks, Jokic has been nothing short of dominant. Over this stretch, he’s averaged 35 points per game, amassing 140 points in total, further cementing his status as the focal point of Denver’s offense.

While his teammates have stepped up with solid numbers, the Nuggets recognize that an additional scoring option could significantly bolster their playoff aspirations. According to reports, the organization is eyeing a high-profile acquisition to complement Jokic’s brilliance on the court.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that the Nuggets are exploring trade options to land a two-time All-Star, with Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls as a potential target. “The Denver Nuggets are searching for a dynamic scorer to help Nikola Jokic. More intel here on how the Bulls’ Zach LaVine is front and center in their pursuit, with others as well,” Amick revealed.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Nuggets‘ front office appears poised to make bold moves, ensuring they maximize their championship window with Jokic leading the way.

Could Jokic’s teammate Be traded for Zach LaVine?

As the Denver Nuggets reportedly express interest in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, a key player has emerged as a potential trade piece. According to Amick, Michael Porter Jr., who has been a crucial contributor in recent games, is considered the centerpiece in a proposed deal to acquire LaVine.

The Nuggets may be weighing the possibility of parting with Porter Jr. to secure LaVine’s services. Denver’s primary goal this season remains clear: not only to make a deep playoff run but to return to the NBA Finals and get the championship title like in 2022-2023 season.

Trading Michael Porter Jr. would undoubtedly be a significant loss for Denver’s offensive lineup. The forward has averaged 18.5 points per game over 24 appearances this season and has pulled down a total of 171 rebounds. His contributions have been pivotal, making him a valuable asset both on and off the ball.

What LaVine could bring to the Nuggets

Zach LaVine has proven to be a dynamic and decisive player for the Chicago Bulls during the regular season. Should he join the Nuggets, his scoring ability would be a major boost. So far, LaVine has tallied 500 points, shooting 181-for-361 from the field, 74-for-173 from beyond the arc, and 64-for-80 from the free-throw line.

With such impressive stats, LaVine remains a focal point in discussions between the Nuggets and Bulls. However, Chicago continues to rely on his talents as they navigate a challenging Eastern Conference campaign, currently holding a 12-15 record.