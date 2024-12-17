NBA Rumors: Lakers have decided how to help LeBron James, Anthony Davis this season

Despite the good numbers put up by Anthony Davis and LeBron James, it does not seem to be enough for Los Angeles Lakers to take off and its performance to improve. They are currently ranked 10th in the Western Conference and are in danger of being eliminated and not being able to compete the NBA playoffs. In the two previous seasons they managed to reach the playoffs but had to play in the playoffs. This year they want to avoid them.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers will look to fill three needs: “A tough, physical, defensive-minded center, A big 3-and-D small forward to complement Davis and James as a starter/closer and A big, quick, athletic shooting guard with defensive ability at the point of attack.”

The Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka, stated at media day that he needed to evaluate the team before playing 30 games this season. Their 30th game will be Christmas Day in Golden State. The NBA has entered a bought-out trend so there are fewer teams willing to sell. This is driving prices up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other teams are moving with an eye on getting directly into the playoffs and being able to compete in the finals. For example, the Warriors made a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. Already the other teams are reinforcing and this forces the Lakers to act efficiently in the market to take advantage of the last years of LeBron James.

Advertisement

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles as he enters the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during a 128-123 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Who would be the Lakers’ trading targets?

According to Jovan Buha, the Lakers are targeting Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards as one of their top targets. A strong defensive presence is a priority for the team, and Valanciunas fits that need. Currently, he is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in just 19.7 minutes per game. Most notably, he has expressed a willingness to reduce his $9.9 million salary to join the Lakers.

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: LeBron James shares important advice after Bronny's 30-point game

Another key target for Los Angeles is Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets, a player who has been linked to the Lakers in previous trade rumors. Known for his three-point shooting and defensive versatility, Finney-Smith has averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. His ability to embrace and excel in any role has made him an invaluable asset for the Nets this season.