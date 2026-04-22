What happens if Man City win, tie or lose vs Burnley today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 34?

Manchester City’s result against Burnley could have a direct impact on their Premier League 2025-26 title push and their position on the standings. With the season entering its decisive stretch, every point becomes crucial.

Depending on the result, Pep Guardiola‘s men could either strengthen their chances in the race for domestic dominance or risk dropping valuable points in a tightly contested finish. On Sunday, Man City claimed a huge win over Arsenal to boost their title hopes.

The clash between Manchester and Burnley F.C. will take place at Turf Moor, with kickoff scheduled for 3 PM ET. City are currently second in the Premier League standings (three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand), while Scott Parker’s side sit 19th.

Advertisement

What happens if Man City beat Burnley today?

If Man City (67 points) beat Burnley today, they will move to the top of the Premier League as they would surpass Arsenal (70 points) either on goal differential or goals scored.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Man City, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A City win, meanwhile, would practically seal Burnley’s fate after 34 games, as they would be left with 20 points, 13 shy of West Ham, who are currently avoiding relegation in 17th place.

Advertisement

What happens if Man City and Burnley tie today?

If Manchester City draw with Burnley, they would fail to take full advantage of their title race opportunity and may remain behind Arsenal in the standings. Man City would have 68 points, two shy of the Gunners.

For Burnley, a draw would do little to help in their fight for survival, as they would still face a mountain to climb with 21 points.

What happens if Man City lose to Burnley today?

If Manchester City lose to Burnley, they’d remain in second place three points behind Arsenal. On the other hand, a victory would see Burnley reach 23 points, and while they’d still have no margin for error, this kind of upset would give them hope of avoiding relegation late in the season.