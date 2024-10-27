Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Arsenal face Liverpool in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Arsenal and Liverpool face against each other in a Matchday 9 encounter of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with the game available on multiple major broadcast and streaming platforms. Be sure to check out the full list of viewing options to stay tuned for this matchup.

[Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This weekend’s Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Arsenal is shaping up to be a must-watch clash, highlighting the fierce rivalry of the Big 6. Manchester City‘s recent victory over Southampton has put them at the top of the league, but that could all change depending on the outcome of this match.

A win for Liverpool would elevate them to the top spot, moving one point ahead of City, while Arsenal, if victorious, would notch up their points to 20, just three behind the reigning champions. With so much at stake, both teams will be vying not just for bragging rights but also for critical points in the title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Liverpool match be played?

Arsenal take on Liverpool this Sunday, October 27, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 9. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Declan Rice of Arsenal – IMAGO / Visionhaus

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool streaming live in the USA on Peacock.