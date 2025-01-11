Pep Guardiola faces major setback as key Manchester City player requests transfer

After several successful years at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is facing what might be the most challenging season of his managerial career. The difficulties began with Rodri’s ACL injury, a devastating blow as he is one of the most crucial players in Guardiola’s system. Without a suitable replacement in his position, City’s defensive solidity has noticeably weakened, exposing vulnerabilities that opponents have begun to exploit. To compound matters, key players such as Ederson, Ruben Dias, and John Stones have also been sidelined due to injuries. Now, another major setback has emerged, as one of their top defensive players has requested a transfer.

In a press conference, Pep Guardiola revealed that Kyle Walker expressed his desire to leave the club: “It’s not easy for me to say because he should say, but he’s not here, so two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career.”

This development is undoubtedly a significant blow for Manchester City, as Walker has been one of the best right-backs in the world during his time at the club. He played a pivotal role in City’s 2020/21 Premier League triumph, being a key figure in Guardiola’s defensive setup. However, in recent seasons, Walker’s role has diminished. During the 2022/23 Champions League final, he started on the bench and was only brought on in the 82nd minute.

Walker’s gradual transition from a dynamic fullback to a central defender has been driven by the emergence of young talent Rico Lewis, who has taken over as the team’s starting right-back. This shift, coupled with Walker’s declining form, has left the veteran struggling to perform at the level that once made him an irreplaceable asset. His struggles were evident in the recent match against Liverpool, where he delivered one of his worst performances of the season.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi-Final match between Urawa Reds and Manchester City at King Abdullah Sports City on December 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Known for his blistering speed and physical strength, Walker was once regarded as one of the most dominant right-backs in the world, capable of covering both flanks effortlessly. However, age and wear have caught up with him, making it increasingly difficult to maintain the same defensive impact.

Despite these challenges, Walker’s legacy at Manchester City remains intact. Alongside club legend Pablo Zabaleta, he is remembered as one of the finest right-backs in the club’s history, leaving an indelible mark on fans and the team’s storied success.

Where could Kyle Walker go next? Exploring his potential destination

Pep Guardiola says Kyle Walker wants to explore different options abroad. Therefore, possible destinations such as Liverpool, Arsenal and other English teams are completely ruled out. Just because Kyle wants to explore his options does not mean a transfer is going to happen, according to Guardiola: “He asked just to explore, it doesn’t mean it is going to happen because you never know.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have initiated negotiations with Manchester City to secure Kyle Walker, who is seeking a move in the January transfer window. Milan would be an ideal destination for Walker, as the team is performing strongly in Serie A and is competing at Champions League this season.

At AC Milan, Walker would likely secure a starting role, surpassing Davide Calabria and Emerson Royal on the right side. Additionally, his versatility would make him a valuable asset as an alternative to Theo Hernandez at left-back, a position currently lacking adequate depth. Walker’s experience and adaptability could significantly bolster Milan’s defensive options as they aim to contend on both domestic and European fronts.

It is clear that Pep Guardiola will not give Kyle Walker more minutes until he makes a decision, as he wants players who want to stay at the club: “But now in his mind he would like to explore already to go to another country to play the last years for many reasons, and for that reason I played other players whose mind is here.”

Kyle Walker is highly valued by Pep Guardiola who went as far as to declare: “You cannot understand the success we have had these years without Kyle, it’s impossible, he gave us something we didn’t have, he’s been amazing…I respect him a lot because I am more than grateful for what he has done for us, he has been important with the England national team, important for our team.”