Where to watch Chelsea vs Wolverhampton live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Chelsea take on Wolverhampton in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and details on TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea

Chelsea face off against Wolverhampton in a Matchday 22 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

[Watch Chelsea vs Wolverhampton online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 22 wraps up with a high-stakes clash between two teams desperate for points. Wolverhampton face a golden opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone after all their direct competitors, except Everton, suffered defeats this weekend.

However, their task will not be easy as they take on Chelsea, a squad eager to break their winless streak and revive their pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot.

When will the Chelsea vs Wolverhampton match be played?

Chelsea will host Wolverhampton this Monday, January 20, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 22. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolverhampton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
