Where to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Arsenal will play against Aston Villa in a Matchday 22 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

Arsenal enter Matchday 22 riding high after their victory in the North London derby against Tottenham, coupled with Liverpool’s draw against Nottingham Forest, which brought them within four points of the Reds.

However, with Salah and his squad still having a game in hand, the Gunners know they cannot afford to slip up and must keep their momentum going. Their upcoming challenge comes in the form of Aston Villa, who sits just outside the Champions League spots with 35 points. Villa will be eager to secure a win and inch closer to the top four.

When will the Arsenal vs Aston Villa match be played?

Arsenal take on Aston Villa this Saturday, January 18, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 22. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa – Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the USA on Fubo (free trial). NBC, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.