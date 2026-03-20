Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Bournemouth will face Manchester United in a Matchday 31 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Harry Maguire of Manchester United
© Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesHarry Maguire of Manchester United

Bournemouth will receive Manchester United in a Matchday 31 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Riding the momentum of a key 3-1 win over Aston Villa, direct rivals for the UEFA Champions League spots, Manchester United have climbed into third place and continue to build their case for a return to the UCL.

Next up are AFC Bournemouth, a mid-table side with 41 points that remains within striking distance of the European spots, making this a high-stakes clash for both teams as the season progresses.

Advertisement

When will the Bournemouth vs Manchester United match be played?

Bournemouth take on Manchester United this Friday, March 20, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 31. Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM (ET).

Rayan of Bournemouth – Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Rayan of Bournemouth – Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM
CT: 3:00 PM
MT: 2:00 PM
PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Premier League 2025/26

Where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United fall 2-1 to 10-man Newcastle United in electric Premier League match: Goals and highlights
Premier League 2025/26

Manchester United fall 2-1 to 10-man Newcastle United in electric Premier League match: Goals and highlights

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Better Collective Logo