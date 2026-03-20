Where to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Bournemouth will receive Manchester United in a Matchday 31 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Riding the momentum of a key 3-1 win over Aston Villa, direct rivals for the UEFA Champions League spots, Manchester United have climbed into third place and continue to build their case for a return to the UCL.

Next up are AFC Bournemouth, a mid-table side with 41 points that remains within striking distance of the European spots, making this a high-stakes clash for both teams as the season progresses.

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When will the Bournemouth vs Manchester United match be played?

Bournemouth take on Manchester United this Friday, March 20, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 31. Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM (ET).

Rayan of Bournemouth – Gareth Copley/Getty Images

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Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV.