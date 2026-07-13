After Belgium’s World Cup exit, Youri Tielemans could switch Premier League clubs

Youri Tielemans did his job at the 2026 World Cup with Belgium, but now his life moves on and a change in his Premier League future could be closer than ever.

Youri Tielemans is on the verge of a major career shift following Belgium’s dramatic exit from the 2026 World Cup. The talented midfielder is reportedly preparing to leave Aston Villa to complete a high-profile switch to Manchester United. This unexpected move marks a significant reinforcement for the Red Devils.

According to journalist David Ornstein, United decided to move forward with the transfer by triggering a £35 million mechanism. Aston Villa had absolutely no intention of selling their star playmaker and even put a lucrative new contract on the table.

Fabrizio Romano further confirmed the package by dropping his famous “here we go” catchphrase regarding deal. The Italian insider noted that a verbal agreement is fully in place with the Belgian international to finalize the paperwork.

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What Tielemans brings to Manchester United?

The midfielder boasts an impressive track record, having made 93 appearances and scoring 5 goals for Aston Villa at the Premier League. His brilliant intelligence on the pitch recently helped anchor Unai Emery’s side all the way to a historic Europa League title.

United’s tactical setup will benefit immensely from his exceptional progressive passing ability and superb knack for regaining central ball possession. He famously holds a Premier League record for completing 126 successful passes in a single match against Everton.

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Displaying elite worth on the World Cup

Despite Belgium being eliminated from the tournament, Tielemans utilized the global stage to prove he belongs at a historic powerhouse. He served as a crucial pillar for the Red Devils, famously scoring two vital goals against Senegal in the Round of 32. That stellar performance solidified his reputation as an elite big-game player.

The 29-year-old has now amassed 90 senior international caps for his country since making his debut in 2016. Captaining his nation during this summer’s tournament showed the soccer world that he possesses the leadership required for Old Trafford.