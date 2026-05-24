Brighton vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 24, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Brighton vs Manchester United
|Tournament
|Premier League
|Date
|Sunday, May 24, 2026
|Time
|11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|NBCSN
|Live Stream
|Peacock
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the USA
Soccer fans in the U.S. eager to catch this marquee showdown can stream the match exclusively on Peacock Premium, while NBCSN will also provide traditional TV coverage.
With plenty of anticipation surrounding the contest and crucial implications on the line, viewers will want to stay tuned from kickoff through the final whistle.
Can I watch Brighton vs Manchester United for free?
Fans in the United States looking to follow this highly anticipated showdown can watch it on NBCSN or through Peacock Premium, which also carries the exclusive live stream.
However, neither option is available for free, as Peacock does not currently offer a trial period and access requires an active subscription.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Manchester United head into the final Matchday of the season having already accomplished their biggest mission: punching their ticket back to the UEFA Champions League and restoring one of Europe’s most iconic clubs to the continent’s top competition.
Now, the Red Devils will look to close the campaign on a high note against a Brighton side with everything still on the line. The Seagulls currently occupy a Europa League qualification spot and control their own destiny.
However, any slip could allow several chasing teams to overtake them in the standings. With Brighton fighting to keep their European hopes alive and United arriving in strong form, this showdown carries major stakes for both sides.
Carlos Baleba of Brighton – Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Brighton vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups
Brighton (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Cuyper; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Kadioglu.
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.
What time is the Brighton vs Manchester United match?
The match kicks off today, May 24, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 11:00 AM
Central Time: 10:00 AM
Mountain Time: 9:00 AM
Pacific Time: 8:00 AM