Brighton vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 24, 2026

Brighton will take on Manchester United at the American Express Stadium in the Matchday 38 of the 2025/2026 Premier League. The Red Devils are looking to cap off a good season against a Brighton side fighting for a Europa League spot. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Brighton vs Manchester United Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time 11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT) TV Channels NBCSN Live Stream Peacock

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the USA

Soccer fans in the U.S. eager to catch this marquee showdown can stream the match exclusively on Peacock Premium, while NBCSN will also provide traditional TV coverage.

With plenty of anticipation surrounding the contest and crucial implications on the line, viewers will want to stay tuned from kickoff through the final whistle.

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Can I watch Brighton vs Manchester United for free?

Fans in the United States looking to follow this highly anticipated showdown can watch it on NBCSN or through Peacock Premium, which also carries the exclusive live stream.

However, neither option is available for free, as Peacock does not currently offer a trial period and access requires an active subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester United head into the final Matchday of the season having already accomplished their biggest mission: punching their ticket back to the UEFA Champions League and restoring one of Europe’s most iconic clubs to the continent’s top competition.

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Now, the Red Devils will look to close the campaign on a high note against a Brighton side with everything still on the line. The Seagulls currently occupy a Europa League qualification spot and control their own destiny.

However, any slip could allow several chasing teams to overtake them in the standings. With Brighton fighting to keep their European hopes alive and United arriving in strong form, this showdown carries major stakes for both sides.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton – Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

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Brighton vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Brighton (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Cuyper; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Kadioglu.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

What time is the Brighton vs Manchester United match?

The match kicks off today, May 24, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM