Where to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United will face Ipswich Town in a Matchday 27 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United
© Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesPatrick Dorgu of Manchester United

Manchester United will receive Ipswich Town in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town online in the US on Peacock Premium]

Manchester United’s struggles continued with a lackluster 2-2 draw against Everton on the final Matchday, a disappointing result against a side that, despite recent improvements, remains among the league’s weakest.

Now, the Red Devils turn their focus to a crucial matchup against Ipswich Town, who sit second-to-last in the standings with just 17 points and are fighting to avoid relegation. Desperate for a win to keep their survival hopes alive, Ipswich will look to exploit a vulnerable United side that has yet to find consistency.

When will the Manchester United vs Ipswich Town match be played?

Manchester United will face Ipswich Town this Wednesday, February 26, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Jens Cajuste of Ipswich Town – Paul Harding/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Ipswich Town in the USA on Peacock Premium

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

