Where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United face off against Aston Villa in a Matchday 30 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

A high-stakes showdown in the race for a UEFA Champions League spot is set as Manchester United and Aston Villa, currently third and fourth in the table, meet with major implications on the line.

United sit third with 51 points and a superior goal difference but arrive after a loss to Newcastle United, while Villa—level on points—know a victory would push them above the Red Devils in the standings.

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When will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match be played?

Manchester United play against Aston Villa this Sunday, March 15, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 30. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV.