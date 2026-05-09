Where to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Sunderland will face Manchester United in a Matchday 36 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

Sunderland and Manchester United will face each other a Matchday 36 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Sunderland vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock]

Fresh off a statement 2-1 win over Liverpool, Manchester United punched their ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions League and now shifts focus toward finishing as high as possible in the Premier League standings.

Standing in the way are Sunderland, one of the league’s biggest surprises after a strong return to the top flight secured another season in the Premier League. Sunderland remains firmly in the hunt for a European spot, setting the stage for an intense showdown between two historic rivals with plenty still on the line.

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When will the Sunderland vs Manchester United match be played?

Sunderland host Manchester United this Saturday, May 9, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 36. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Granit Xhaka of Sunderland – Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sunderland vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Sunderland and Manchester United the USA on Peacock.