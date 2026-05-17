Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 17, 2026

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the Matchday 37 of the 2025/2026 Premier League. A duel between two rivals who have achieved their goals this season and are looking to finish as high up the table as possible. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time 7:30 AM (ET) / 4:30 AM (PT) TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the USA

Soccer fans won’t be short on ways to watch this marquee matchup, with both streaming and cable options available throughout the United States. Those planning to stream the game live can catch all the action on DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, or Hulu + Live TV.

Meanwhile, viewers who prefer traditional television coverage will be able to tune in on USA Network and Telemundo. With so much at stake and plenty of excitement expected, this is one showdown fans will not want to miss.

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Can I watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest for free?

Supporters in the U.S. have a chance to stream the entire showdown live through DirecTV Stream by using the platform’s available five-day free trial.

The temporary offer allows viewers to enjoy the broadcast without any initial payment, making it a practical alternative for anyone hoping to watch the match live before deciding on a subscription plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With their main objectives already secured, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest meet looking to finish the season strong. United locked up a return to the UEFA Champions League several Matchdays ago.

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Meanwhile, Forest officially guaranteed Premier League survival after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle and West Ham’s loss to Arsenal removed any remaining relegation threat.

With little pressure on either side, both teams will be pushing for three points and a higher spot in the standings.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest – Carl Recine/Getty Images

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Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-3-3): Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw; Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes; Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee.

Nottingham Forest (5-3-2): Matz Sels; Jair, Nikola Milenkovic, Morato, Neco Williams, Luca Netz; Nicolas Dominguez, Elliot Anderson, Dilane Bakwa; Igor Jesus, Taiwo Awoniyi.

What time is the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match?

The match kicks off today, May 17, at 7:30 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 AM

Central Time: 6:30 AM

Mountain Time: 5:30 AM

Pacific Time: 4:30 AM