Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United face off against Crystal Palace in a Matchday 24 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States have multiple options to watch the game, whether on TV or via streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to tune in.

[Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace online in the US on Peacock]

Manchester United sit 12th in the standings with 29 points, far from the cup qualification spots they’re aiming for. While there’s still time to turn things around, they’ll need to find consistency and start winning regularly.

Their next chance comes against Crystal Palace, another team battling poor form. Palace have managed to pull away from the relegation zone but remain inconsistent, with both clubs needing wins to revive their seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match be played?

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace this Sunday, February 2, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 24. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace – Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the USA on Peacock Premium.