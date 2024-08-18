Trending topics:
Why is Raheem Sterling not playing for Chelsea vs Manchester City today?

Chelsea welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge in their 2024-25 Premier League debut today, which is why fans are surprised not to see Raheem Sterling on the field.

Raheem Sterling #7 of Chelsea FC looks on before the pre-season friendly against Manchester Cityat Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesRaheem Sterling #7 of Chelsea FC looks on before the pre-season friendly against Manchester Cityat Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

By Martín O’donnell

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The 2024-25 Premier League season is underway, with the first matchday bringing us a can’t-miss clash between Chelsea and Manchester City. Fans, however, are wondering why Raheem Sterling is nowhere to be seen.

The 29-year-old, who was expected to face his former club at Stamford Bridge, will not even be on the bench today. Speaking to the press before the kick-off, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca explained Sterling is not playing against Man City today due to a tactical decision.

“The manager has to make some decisions. Sometimes players don’t like it and that’s normal. It was just a technical decision, no more than that,” Maresca said, via Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs adds that Sterling was informed on Friday about Maresca’s decision not to include him in the matchday squad to take on Manchester City, with the club completely supporting the coach’s stance.

Raheem Sterling Chelsea

Raheem Sterling of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 27, 2022 in London, England.

The English international’s absence is raising many eyebrows though, since he’s expected to play a pivotal role for the Blues this season. Sterling, who was snubbed by England for the UEFA Euro 2024, has to deal with yet another blow at this stage of his career.

Raheem Sterling"s camp issues strong statement after surprising snub for Premier League debut vs Man City

Maresca with confusing comments on Sterling’s importance at Chelsea

Maresca, who was hired by Chelsea this summer after Mauricio Pochettino’s firing, suggested Sterling would be on his plans. Earlier this month, the 44-year-old dubbed the winger one of the squad’s “important” players.

I see him as a winger [not a wide forward]. I don’t see him in another position. For sure, he is one of our important players… “[So you want him to be like he was at Manchester City and stay very wide?]. Yes,” Maresca said.

Sterling’s camp seeking ‘clarity’ on Sterling’s situation

Raheem Sterling’s camp issued a strong statement after learning about his absence for the Man City clash. The player’s entourage looked surprised with Maresca’s decision, claiming they want clarity about his role on the team.

“Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea for the next three years,” the statement read, via the Daily Mail. “He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

Raheem Sterling of England in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation. Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively”.

