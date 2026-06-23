Why Bukayo Saka isn’t starting today for England vs Ghana at the 2026 World Cup

Just like in their 2026 World Cup debut, England are keeping Bukayo Saka on the bench to face Ghana on Matchday 2.

England have confirmed their lineup to face Ghana at the 2026 World Cup today, and Bukayo Saka is once again watching kickoff from the bench. The Arsenal star was also out of the starting lineup during the 4-2 win over Croatia.

Saka isn’t playing from the get-go against Ghana today because he is still recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in March.

That issue has limited the winger’s playing time, though he came off the bench for England against Croatia in their World Cup debut. Chances are that he enters today’s game against Ghana in Boston in the second half as well.

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Tuchel expects Saka to start on Matchday 3 vs. Panama

While Thomas Tuchel expects Saka to be ready to start in the group stage finale against Panama, the England coach admitted that the Ghana fixture may have come too soon for the Arsenal sensation.

The #ThreeLions make two changes for our game against Ghana 📋 pic.twitter.com/pNOtNzOxIo — England (@England) June 23, 2026

“Bukayo is getting better and better. He is more and more free in his movements. He feels no more pain,” Tuchel said. “He was able to do both our training sessions on the last two days on the highest levels.”

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Without Saka, Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke is once again starting on the wing for the team also referred to as the Three Lions. Anthony Gordon will be the other winger with Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze alongside Saka on the bench.