Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting today for England vs DR Congo at 2026 World Cup?

England face DR Congo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, with Bukayo Saka starting on the bench.

England and DR Congo meet at Atlanta Stadium for a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Thomas Tuchel has opted for tactical changes in attack, leaving Bukayo Saka on the bench in favor of a different forward trio.

The Arsenal forward started in the previous match against Panama, but this time his place will be taken by Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke. As a result, these are the eleven players set to take the field for the Three Lions to begin the match:

Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico OReilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence (who’s playing with a protective mask); Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane (C), Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke.

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DR Congo, meanwhile, have opted for a more balanced setup with the presence of their Premier League players: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba (C), Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa.

Harry Kane #9 of England gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match

Bukayo Saka’s influence on England

Since making his senior debut in 2020, Bukayo Saka has established himself as an essential component of the England national team. The Arsenal winger has earned 52 caps and scored 14 goals for the Three Lions, helping his country reach the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

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He remains a key figure in England‘s attacking unit during their ongoing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he already recorded a vital assist in the group stage victory over Panama.

Bukayo Saka in action at the 2026 World Cup.

England aim to reach the Round of 16

England’s future will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against the Leopards in Atlanta. If they advance, they will face Mexico in the Round of 16 next weekend.

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That match, set to be played at the iconic Estadio Azteca, is scheduled for July 5. It will determine one of the teams advancing to the highly anticipated quarterfinals.