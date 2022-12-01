Argentina will go up against Australia in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in a game that will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Check out how to watch or live stream free this clash in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Argentina was the protagonist on Matchday 1 in Qatar. Although it was for their unexpected loss vs Saudi Arabia that put their place here in doubt. It wasn’t easy, buy they could wake up on time to make it to his round. Consecutive wins over Mexico and Poland left them at the top of the group C, so they got to this point after a good performance against the Polish.

Australia was also a shocking team in the first half of the tournament. Even though they started off with 4-1 defeat vs France, they also ended with two victories in a row over Tunisia and Denmark to get an historic qualification. They made it to Qatar through the playoffs in a game vs Peru that required a penalty shootout, so if that’s the case they will be ready to use their ‘dancing goalkeeper’.

Argentina vs Australia: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Argentina vs Australia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

Argentina vs Australia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Although they are very distant one from the other geographically, there are multiple matchups featuring these countries. Most of them have been in the 1990s, but they haven’t played each other in the last 15 years. That last meeting happened in September of 2007 with Argentina defeating Australia 1-0 in an international friendly game.

They haven’t faced in this tournament, though there is an important antecedent since they were part of the playoffs to qualify to USA 1994. These games were very close starting with a 1-1 tie in Australia. The rematch saw Argentina get a 1-0 home win that sent them to the World Cup by a minimum margin. Other score worth mentioning is the 4-2 victory the Argentinians got over the Australians in the 2005 Confederations Cup.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia in the US

Argentina will take on Australia in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 3. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options are UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Sling, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, and Telemundo.

Argentina vs Australia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very uneven game. This clash has the South Americans as the squad more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Argentina at -526. The odds for a victory by Australia are at +1500. In case you don’t think either will get the triumph here, the tie is at +600.

