The knockout games of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will begin this Saturday. This round of 16 match will have Argentina and Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium trying to be in the top 8. Find out the potential lineups for these squads. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Argentina had a more difficult path than they were expecting in the first round. The 2-1 loss vs Saudi Arabia was a shock, although they responded with two wins in a row over Mexico and Poland. They qualified as the leaders of group C after a 2-0 victory vs the Polish that had them playing their best.

Australia knew it was going to be tough to move on to the round of 16. Having France and Denmark in there was not an easy challenge, but they went through with a lot of merit. Following a 4-1 defeat vs the French, they came back thanks to wins against Tunisia and vs the Danish to get the second place of group D.

Argentina lineup

Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni made some substitutions from one game to the other, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he modifies the team again. One doubt could be Angel Di María since he left the field vs Poland with a minor issue. Given how well Julian Álvarez played he may retain his spot to relegate Lautaro Martínez to the bench.

Argentina probable lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis MacAllister; Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi, and Julián Álvarez.

Australia lineup

Australia may not have that many possibilities at their disposal as their rivals do. But the great note for Graham Arnold is that all the starters will be ready to go. With that in mind he could repeat the lineup that beat Denmark on Matchday 3.

Australia probable lineup: Mat Ryan; Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin; Riley McGree, and Mitchell Duke.

