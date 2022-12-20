Argentina looked optimistic ahead of the Qatar 2022 final against France, but one of their best players took his confidence to the next level just one day before the World Cup decider.

Qatar 2022 ended in the best possible way for Argentina. The day everyone had been waiting for finally came true, with Lionel Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time.

La Albiceleste had to sweat, though, as Kylian Mbappe tied the game for France in the blink of an eye to send the final to extra time. Though Argentina retook the lead in overtime, Mbappe once again put things level to force the penalties.

However, there was no way Argentina were letting this slip through their fingers. It was an extremely hard-fought, dramatic shootout win, but it ended as expected. Only a day before, Angel Di Maria had already predicted his team would win and he would score.

Angel Di Maria's wife reveals his husband's prediction ahead of Argentina's World Cup win

Di Maria's wife Jorgelina Cardoso revealed the WhatsApp conversation with her husband the day before Argentina beat France. Just like he did before the 2021 Copa America, the Juventus winger promised he would score to help Argentina win the trophy. "We chose to believe and it's happened," Cardoso wrote in an Instagram story while sharing a screenshot of her chat with Di Maria.

- Di Maria: I'm going to be world champion, sweetheart. It's written. And I'm going to score. Because it's written like at the Maracana and Wembley.

- Cardoso: That message relieves me... I don't know what to say.

- Di Maria: You don't have to say anything. Go out there and enjoy tomorrow because we're going to be world champions. Because all 26 of us and our families deserve it.

- It's beautiful, babe. Tomorrow we'll be world champions. It's written. I know, I feel it. It's our's, sweetheart.

It all started the night before the 2021 Copa America final. That game was a huge turning point for Di Maria, who had struggled with the national team until then. By scoring a beautiful chip against Brazil at the Maracana, Argentina won their first title in 28 years. In 2022, he scored against Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley. The story got even better at Qatar 2022, with El Fideo getting on the scoresheet before Argentina secured the trophy in the shootout. Like Di Maria said, it was all meant to be.