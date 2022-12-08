The Qatar 2022 World Cup has only eight teams still in contention for the title. Top candidates Brazil will be playing against Croatia in the quarterfinals. Check out how to listen to this match on the radio.

Croatia vs Brazil on the radio: How to listen to the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match

There are just eight countries with hopes of taking the crown home. A top candidate since the beginning has been Brazil, and they will face Croatia in the quarterfinals for a place among the last four. Find out how to listen to this Qatar 2022 World Cup match on the radio.

Some luck has definitely been involved in the Brazilian’s path in Qatar. They qualified without any problems after winning their first two games vs Serbia and Switzerland. Then they lost to Cameroon while resting most of their starters before destroying South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16. Although what should have been a clash with Germany or Spain here became a favorable matchup they must take advantage of.

Croatia continue their tradition of having thrilling endings in this competition. In Russia 2018 they played multiple overtimes, and they kept that trend. After finishing in the second place of the group, the Croatians defeated Japan in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 tie. Now they will need their best performance to take down a giant.

Will Croatia vs Brazil be available on the radio?

Everyone has a preference about how to follow a game. In Brazil vs Croatia in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, listening to it on the radio will be available on Sirius XM since they have all the of the tournament. This one can be found as Fox Sports Sirius XM.

Other international stations are Fox Sports Radio, BBC Radio 5 live, talkSPORT, RMC Info Talk Sport, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique, Futbol de Primera Radio, Radio Marca, and WDR Event. The possibilities for Croatia include HR 2 and Radio 101 FM. In Brazil, Rádio Energia 97 FM and Rádio Itatiaia Montes Claros 100.3 FM will be added to the mix.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.

