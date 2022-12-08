England and France clash off on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the expected lineups for this match.

On December 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET), England and France will meet in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium. Players who are likely to suit up for each team in this Knockout Stage soccer match are listed below. The American audience may watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

It's no surprise that England are the favorite in these matchups, as they have beaten France 17 times in their previous 22 meetings, while France's men's national team have only won nine times. Only one game resulted in a tie.

On June 13, 2017, in an International Friendly, the French prevailed over their rivals by a score of 3-2. As this will be their first meeting since then, and the winner will go to play the victor of Morocco vs Portugal in the Semi-Finals, it promises to be an even more intriguing encounter.

England probable lineup

Concerns have been raised over whether or not Gareth Southgate would stick with his four-man defense against Kylian Mbappe or go back to the three-man defense with wing-backs that he has relied on in the past. When facing the Paris Saint-Germain goal machine, Southgate is expected to start Kyle Walker at right back, since the team has used four defenders rather than three in each of their past games.

Furthermore, Declan Rice hopes to be ready for the game despite missing Wednesday's practice due to sickness. Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, who had to leave the camp in Qatar because burglars broke into his UK house, will soon rejoin the team.

England predicted starting XI:

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden.

France probable lineup

Though Mbappe was absent from one of France's early-week training sessions, he has since returned, so England supporters shouldn't get too enthusiastic. After such a mature showing against Poland in the round of 16, Didier Deschamps is expected to select the same starting lineup he used in the last match.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde getting a yellow card would mean they miss the semis, but Deschamps isn't likely to take that into account when deciding on his best Xi.

France predicted starting XI:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.