France and England will face against each other for the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels of the quarterfinals. For many, even an early final. On the one hand there will be France, the last world champions, who have shown an extraordinary level in Qatar 2022 (except in the defeat with Tunisia 1-0 in the group stage, where they played with an alternative team).

Without a doubt, they are the great candidates in this game because of the authority with which they have won all their games. However, they will not have easy rivals, since England have also had a great performance in this World Cup, winning 3 of their 4 games and scoring 12 goals in them, a number that invites optimism from English fans.

France vs England: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between France and England at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Jor, Qatar will be played this Saturday, December 10 at 2:00 PM (ET).

France vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch France vs England

France and England will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal game on Saturday, December 10 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, FOX Network.

