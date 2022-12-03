Netherlands will face Argentina for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Netherlands will play against Argentina for the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

A great duel with a lot of history is the one that will take place in these quarterfinals of Qatar 2022. On the one hand, there will be the Netherlands, who finished as leaders of their group with 7 points, the product of 2 wins and 1 draw. In the round of 16, they had a fairly quiet game against the United States, which they won 3-1.

In the case of Argentina, their World Cup began as one of the big surprises: they were defeated by Saudi Arabia, a rival that was presumed to be easy for the Argentines. From there, the Argentine reaction was very positive: they won the remaining group stage games with great authority, both 2-0, and Australia 2-1 in the round of 16.

Netherlands vs Argentina: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar will be played this Friday, December 9 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Netherlands vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Netherlands vs Argentina

Netherlands and Argentina will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, December 9 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo.

