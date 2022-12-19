Argentina, with their title obtained against France in Qatar 2022, broke a 36-year streak without world titles. Here we will tell you how many years have passed since the last title of all world champions.

The Argentine team was proclaimed the great champion of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, after drawing 3-3 and beating France on penalties. Thus, the South Americans broke a streak of 36 years without titles. Here we will tell you how many years have passed since the last title of all world champions.

Throughout history there have been 8 different world champions, Spain being the last to join this exclusive list. Among these eight countries, the 21 editions that have been played to date are distributed, which is a sample of how difficult it is to obtain a World Cup.

There are even teams that reached the final on more than one occasion without being able to win a title. The most notable case is that of the Netherlands, who lost 3 finals. But there are also others such as Hungary and Czechoslovakia (whose historical heritage is currently recognized by FIFA in the Czech Republic) who lost the final twice.

The 8 champions and their streak without titles

Team streaks will be taken at the end of Qatar 2022.

8- Argentina

The Argentine team is the last champion, so their streak is 0. This was the third title in their history, and with which they broke 36 years without winning the World Cup. The last time had been in Mexico 1986.

7-France

France were the finalists and were very close to becoming champions in two consecutive editions, something last achieved by Brazil in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962. Their streak is 4 years, since they were the last champions.

6-Germany

Despite the very poor performances in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, Germany were champions no less than two World Cups ago. Brazil 2014 was the fourth title in their history. Their streak is 8 years.

5-Spain

Spain achieved the first title in its history in South Africa 2010, but since then its participation in World Cups has been quite poor. Elimination in the first round in Brazil 2014 and no more than round of 16 in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Their streak is 12 years.

4-Italy

After the Italian championship in Germany in 2006, the fourth in the history of the "Azzurri", Italian football entered a deep crisis. Two first-round eliminations in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 and they didn't even qualify for Russia 2018 or Qatar 2022. Their streak is 16 years.

3-Brazil

Although Brazil are always candidates to win the title, they have a much longer titleless streak than many imagine. They were champions in Korea-Japan 2022, and although they always had good participation afterwards, they were not even able to return to a final. Their streak is 20 years.

2-England

The inventors of soccer have only a single title in their history. To find it, you have to go far back in time, specifically to the only World Cup played on British soil. England 1966 was the consecration for the locals, and so far the only one. Their streak is 56 years.

1-Uruguay

The Uruguayan team was the second two-time champion in history, after Italy became the first. They are recognized for organizing and winning the first World Cup in history, and for starring in one of the most surprising finals in Brazil 1950, the year in which they won the last title in their history. Their streak is 72 years.