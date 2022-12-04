The round of 16 will have this interesting duel between Japan, the great surprise of the World Cup, and the last runners-up, Croatia. here we tell you all about the games they have played with each other in the past.

It is one of the most anticipated duels by fans who are anxiously waiting to find out how far Japan will go, the great surprise of Qatar 2022, who will have a tough duel when facing the last runners-up, Croatia. Here we tell you everything about the head-to-head between the two.

There is no longer any doubt that the big surprise of Qatar 2022 is Japan. The Asian team had a really difficult group, which they shared with Germany, Spain (two world champions) and Costa Rica. They started by winning against Germans, and then lost to Costa Rica. Everything seemed lost, but a great victory against Spain gave them a pass to the round of 16.

Croatia had a quiet group stage. They did not suffer more than necessary to qualify, but they did not have a brilliant performance either. They did what was just and necessary to take second place in a group that Morocco won brilliantly. They are also a complicated team, and if Japan is careless, they can pay dearly.

Head-to-head of Japan and Croatia

These two rivals have met in a total of 3 games throughout history. One of them was in a friendly in 1997, with a 4-3 victory for Japan. The other two were in World Cups: Croatian victory in France 1998 by 1-0 and draw 0-0 in Germany 2006.

