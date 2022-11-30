Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia (2-1) but it’s not enough to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, as they needed another goal after Poland's 2-0 defeat to Argentina. Check out the memes and reactions.

Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia (2-1) but it’s not enough to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. After Argentina beat Poland (2-0), El Tri needed another goal to get through the knockouts, or another Argentinian goal. However, Leo Messi missed a penalty.

Henry Martin (47’) and Luis Chavez (52’) scored the goals for Tata Martin’s team. It was all or nothing for both teams of Group D. Mexico stepped up in the second half and went for the victory. They even had the chance of making the third, but it was ruled out due offside.

Of course, it’s a hard blow for Mexico, who is a regular in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

Mexican fans were shocked, and they went to Twitter to share their memes and reactions to the result. Check them out here.

Mexico will leave the World Cup with their heads up high, after winning Saudi Arabia. However, it's the first time since Uruguay 1930 that El Tri is out of the Round of 16, while the USMNT qualifiy to the knockouts. Many fans are reacting to Messi's miss penalty as it could have helped them. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:







