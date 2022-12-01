A penalty shootout is one of the most important possible outcomes in the knockout stages at the World Cup. Read here to find out if a team can change the goalkeeper to face this situation.

A penalty shootout is maybe the most nerve-racking scenario for teams and thousands of fans around the world. In Qatar 2022, it won't be the exception. Five shots, which could be more or less, are taken from a distance of 11 meters without anyone, or anything, between the player who kicks and the goalkeeper. The destiny of an entire nation relies on this exciting sequence.

Throughout history, the penalty shootout has been fundamental to determine the fate of many countries. Two World Cup finals were decided like that: Brazil vs Italy in 1994 and Italy vs France in 2006. Roberto Baggio's face when he missed his shot at the Rose Bowl is a picture for the ages.

There have been other notable penalty shootouts in World Cup history. The 1990 semifinals: Argentina vs Italy and West Germany vs England. The 1986 quarterfinals, especially that matchup between Brazil and France. So many of this episodes which radically transformed the tournament's ending. In this article you'll find out if it's possible for a team to change goalkeeper for a penalty shootout.

Can a team change goalkeeper before a penalty shootout in the World Cup?

A team can change a goalkeeper for another goalkeeper only before the end of extra time. That happened in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at the quarterfinals. The Netherlands switched goalkeepers just before the end of extra time against Costa Rica and Tim Krul became the hero taking the place of Jasper Cillessen. A genius tactical move by coach, Louis van Gaal.

However, there are other scenarios where a goalkeeper might be changed during a penalty shootout. For example, a goalkeeper who is sent off must be replaced only by a player who finished the game (eligible/not a goalkeeper). If the goalkeeper gets injured during the penalty shootout, he can be replaced for the rest of the series (only if the team has a remaining substitution).

