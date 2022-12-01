The Qatar 2022 group stage has been very exciting, but the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup promises to be even better.

Qatar 2022 couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The group stage of this year’s FIFA World Cup had some of the biggest upsets in tournament history, as well as an incredible finale ahead of the knockout phase.

Only 16 teams advance to the following round, while the other 16 have to return home. The road to the highly desired game is getting tighter, which is why fans are in for a treat.

When the group stage is over, some believe that a whole new tournament starts. However, many still wonder how the knockout stage works exactly, whether it has one or two-legged series.

Do World Cup knockout games have two-legged series?

The World Cup knockout stage has a one-legged, playoff format. That means, there’s no return game to try and win the series. It’s a win or go home system, which gives no margin for error.

When teams tie, the game goes to extra time. If the tie persists, the winner is decided by a penalty shootout. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

