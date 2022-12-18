France's loss to Argentina at the Lusail Stadium for the Qatar 2022 World Cup final left many French legends with a bad feeling as their fans watched them lift the trophy in Russia for the 2018 World Cup. One of them was Franck Ribery, who watched the game.

After a nerve-wracking game, Argentina tied 3-3 with France, and in the penalty shootout the Blues lost 4-2. France lost a unique chance to be in the World Cup history as the third team with two consecutive World Cups won, as well as one of the five national teams with more than three World Cups clinched.

Even coach Didier Deschamps didn't hesitate to state his current status as the head of the French national team is unknown. Other players such as Karim Benzema weren't part of any messages to the team. Other footballers such as Mesut Ozil mocked them.

Franck Ribery's consolation message to the French national team after loss in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final game

As Franck Ribery is probably one of the best French players of all time, he sent a message to the young French national team after their loss to Argentina in the penalty shootout. "It's a great achievement to make it to a world championship final and fight to the end for the win. I know how bitter it is to lose a final. Be proud of yourselves. Take heart!" he posted on his Twitter account.

Franck Ribery wasn't at the stadium, just like other former World Cup winners with France were present. Most TV broadcasters showed David Trezeguet alongside former teammates from the 1998 France's squad who won the World Cup, as well as Paul Pogba watching the game at the Lusail Stadium.

Ribery who recently retired an amazing football career didn't won any major tournaments as a French player. Although Ribery is a three-time winner of the French Player of the Year award and also won the German award of Footballer of the Year, becoming the first player to hold both honours. He has also been named to the UEFA Team of the Year and declared the Young Player of the Year in France.