The Qatar 2022 World Cup is leaving behind the group stage, as well as the first 16 eliminated teams from it. In the knockout stage, there are three steps prior to the final game, the first one is the round of 16.

In a FIFA World Cup event, there are two main phases. First, is the group stage with all the 32 national teams divided into 8 groups of 4 sides per group. Then, the knockout phase has three stages, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, and the semifinals to get to the final game. Here, you will find out all about the first round of this phase.

After three matchdays, each group has their own standings in which there are two teams on top, and two teams on the bottom. In some of the FIFA World Cup events, there used to be a best third-place qualification. However, the system used now is two qualified national teams per group.

So, after the group-stage has been drawn, each national team knows which team could be in the next knockout stages. Then, the round of 16 sets the opening for the best 16 national teams to play for the FIFA World Cup trophy in the next four games.

How does the 2022 World Cup round of 16 work?

Typically in a FIFA World Cup event, there are three stages prior to the final game for the trophy. After the group stage starts with 32 national teams, the number is reduced to half. So, 16 national teams split into two keys that were drawn already. So each national team know which rivals could get in a possible knockout stage.

For example, the winner of Group A, in this case Netherlands, will play in a one-legged match against the second place of Group B, which is the United States. So, the winner of Group B, England, will face the second place of Group A, Senegal. This same system applies to Group C through Group H.

