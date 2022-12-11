Morocco will play against France in the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here we will tell you how many times in history the Moroccan team has been in a final.

There are only four teams left with the possibility of proclaiming themselves champions of this 2022 edition of the World Cup, one of which is the great revalidation of Qatar 2022, Morocco, who will play against France in the second semifinal. Here we tell you how many times the Moroccans played the final. Remember that you can watch Qatar 2022 in the US through FuboTV (free trial).

There are no doubts that Morocco are the revelation of this World Cup. They had a difficult group where Canada, Croatia and Belgium were and, although contrary to what many expected, they managed to advance as leaders, obtaining two victories against Belgium and Canada and drawing with Croatia.

In the round of 16 they faced Spain, where against all odds they managed to hold the tie and on penalties they eliminated the tough Spaniards. In the quarterfinals it was not even necessary to go to extra time. En-Nesyri's goal and solid defense proved too much for Portugal who ended up losing 1-0.

Morocco in the World Cup finals

Morocco is a historic team from the African continent. Despite the fact that they have only played 6 World Cups in their history, the legacy they left in African soccer is immense, achieving several important milestones in their history.

In Mexico 1986 he was the first African to pass the first round of a World Cup, and in this 2022 they are the fourth team from this continent to reach the quarterfinals and the first to play a semifinal. They could also be the first to reach a final, although so far they have never reached that instance.

