The last stages of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be played and FIFA decided to introduce a new official match ball for the last matchups. Find out here where and how to buy this match ball.

The last stage before the last game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup is coming right up. With Argentina, Croatia, Morocco and France fighting for the two spots, FIFA decided to introduce the new "Al Hilm" match ball, which translates as "the dream". It will be used in this last part of the tournament.

The biggest change in this new match ball remains on the design. "the design is set on a textured gold base colour which features a subtle triangular pattern, drawing inspiration from the sparkling deserts of the region that surround the city of Doha, the colour of the FIFA World Cup trophy, and the pattern of the Qatar flag". said Nick Craggs, general manager of football in Adidas.

With "the journey" as the first official match ball, FIFA and Qatar wanted to start this trip through their World Cup, to end it with this new "the dream" official match ball. Typically this new version of the World Cup ball is introduced for the last game of the tournament, however this has changed.

Qatar 2022: How to buy the new World Cup match ball?

As this is the 14th FIFA World Cup official match ball with Adidas, the German sportswear company has the rights to sell it. As it has been happening with "Al Rihla", the official match ball for the first part of the tournament. As well as for many official match jerseys for several national teams including Argentina, Spain, and Mexico.

To buy it in the US, there are two main sporting goods stores. First off, Adidas official store, where you can buy every sporting good related to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. As it remains the main sponsor for the tournament, the German brand has all the essentials since the beginning of the tournament.

There are also other big sporting goods' stores in which you will find the official match ball, as well as this "Al Hilm" new match ball. For example, Dick's Sporting Goods stores could be the next available option to buy all the official merchandise of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.