As bright as it is, the FIFA World Cup trophy doesn't shine for everybody. However, it could only mean that it isn't made of solid gold. To find out the answer, read it here.

The FIFA World Cup history goes side-by-side with the FIFA World Cup trophy. Initially named "Victory", then renamed to Jules Rimet, the World Cup trophy has seen great days, bad days, and worse days. However, it has always shine bright, but only for winners.Does this have to do with the material the trophy is made of?

As history tells, the Jules Rimet trophy got stolen back in 1970, after Brazil clinched it for the third time. So, as a rule made by Rimet himself, the Brazilian football team got to keep it. Instead, the trophy was stolen, and it had to be replaced with a new one. That's when the current FIFA World Cup trophy gets into football history.

After 53 submissions to FIFA for the new FIFA Men's World Cup trophy, the biggest football entity finally decided which was going to be the final desing for the biggest trophy in football. This new trophy has seen Germany, Argentina, Italy, Brazil, France, and Spain touch the highest stage in football.

What is the FIFA World Cup trophy made of?

For the current FIFA World Cup trophy, Italian designer Silvio Gazzaniga was appointed. "The lines spring out from the base, rising in spirals, stretching out to receive the world. From the remarkable dynamic tensions of the compact body of the sculpture rise the figures of two athletes at the stirring moment of victory." he said about the trophy.

The current FIFA World Cup trophy is made of 13.61 pounds or 30,875 Carats of 18 karat gold, worth approximately $282,141 in 2022. It is 14.4 inches tall with a base of 5.1 inches in diameter made of two layers of malachite.

According to Periodic Videos, it is hollow, because if solid, it would weight between 150 and 180 pounds.As bright as it is, the FIFA World Cup trophy doesn't shine for everybody. However, it could only mean that isn't made of solid gold, to find out, read here.