With many days to go before they take on the Netherlands in the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals, Lionel Messi and Argentina will smile as a key player would be ready to make the starting eleven.

Argentina got the job done against Australia, setting up a meeting with the Netherlands at the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals. Lionel Messi has once again been pivotal for his team, scoring a crucial goal that paved the way towards the next round.

La Albiceleste got a deserved day of rest after the victory, before they start to prepare for the most challenging game at this FIFA World Cup so far. The quarterfinal affair will be played on Friday, so they'll have enough time to recover properly.

While that's great news for those who took the field on Saturday, it also means a great opportunity for those who weren't 100% fit for the Australia fixture. In fact, Lionel Scaloni has suggested Angel Di Maria could be back for the quarterfinals.

Angel Di Maria could be back for Argentina against the Netherlands

Angel Di Maria was ruled out for the Australia game with a muscle overload, having been subbed off during the Poland win due to discomfort. Fortunately, coach Scaloni believes the Juventus winger will be back soon.

"Di Maria's condition is improving, and his chances of catching up with the national team match with the Netherlands increase when he recovers," Scaloni said, via Qatar News Agency.

Argentine national team reporter Gaston Edul of TyC Sports also said Di Maria will probably make it on time for Friday's game, which is great news for Messi and company. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

