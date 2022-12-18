The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is coming to an end with the big final between Argentina and France. However, the tournament is still the object of criticism due to human rights concerns, and Shakira has one plea ahead of the final.

This World Cup has witnessed many political statements. From Germany’s protests due to the OneLove armband fiasco, to Morocco’s players and other Arab countries' support to Palestine.

However, one of the stories was the Iranian national team, which refused to sing their country’s anthem to support the women’s protests in favor of their rights. One of the soccer players Amir Nasr was sentence to death penalty for that. And Shakira is remembering him.

Shakira remembers the Iranian player sentenced to death ahead of World Cup final

“Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there’s a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women’s rights,”she wrote on Twitter.

“I hope there’s more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what’s important and more than one voice united screaming for what is just,” she added. Shakira is the biggest artist to address the issue, which hasn’t been addressed by FIFA so far.

The Colombian singer was one of the artists that declined to perform for the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to human rights concerns, such as Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart.