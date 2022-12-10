England and France will face each other in what will be the last duel of the quarterfinals of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here we will tell you what would happen if the result is a tie.

The last of the duels of the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022 will have a very interesting duel between European teams. The last champions, France will play against England, one of the main candidates for the title. Here we will tell you what happens if these two teams tie. Remember in the United States you can see this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It is possibly the most anticipated duel of the quarterfinals and the one that will define the last of the semifinalists. On the other path, two rivals are already confirmed and they will be none other than Argentina and Croatia, while on the path of these two rivals, who is waiting is Morocco.

Both teams have advanced at a solid pace in this World Cup, being leaders of their groups and winning their round of 16 game with great forcefulness. In the case of the English, 3-0 against Senegal; and in that of the French, 3-1 against Poland. Without a doubt it will be an intense duel looking for the last semifinalists.

What happens if the game ends in a tie?

As it is an eliminatory instance, there must be a winner who will be the fourth semifinalist. If the game in the 90 regulatory minutes ended in a tie, two extra times of 15 minutes each must be played, and if the tie persisted at the end of these two times, then the winner must be defined through penalties.

